Suspected case of avian flu found in Manitoba birds

The province is investigating after a suspected case of avian influenza was found in Manitoba wild birds.

Samples from several birds near Waskada and in the Dauphin area are being tested.

Outbreaks of the highly pathogenic strain H5N1 have been detected in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta since late 2021.

Since then, about 260,000 birds have been euthanized or killed by the virus in Canada. Approximately 166,000 of those were in Alberta and 84,000 were in Ontario.

Cases have also been confirmed in North Dakota and Minnesota jurisdictions along the route for spring migratory birds returning to Manitoba.

The province says they will get confirmation on the suspected cases next week.

The risk of avian influenza to human health is low with no known cases of transmission from birds to humans in North America. It does not pose a food safety risk.

Manitobans are asked to contact the tip line at 1-800-782-0076 if they see clusters of six or more dead waterfowl, any number of dead raptors or avian scavengers (ravens, crows, and gulls), and any large groups of dead birds.

-With files from Canadian Press