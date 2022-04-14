Menu

Entertainment

B.C.’s Celebration of Light is back after being cancelled twice during COVID-19

By Layla Khdir Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Celebration of Light returns after pandemic shutdown' Celebration of Light returns after pandemic shutdown
After a two year pandemic hiatus the Celebration of Light fireworks will return this July. Executive producer Paul Runnals joins Global News Morning to talk about what they have planned.

The Honda Celebration of Light returns to Vancouver this year. The festival was shut down in the last two years due to COVID-19.

The celebration first started in 1990, and it is now considered as the longest-running offshore fireworks festival in the world.

It also includes an annual musical fireworks competition between three different countries. This year’s contestants have not yet been named.

Read more: Vancouver’s 2020 Celebration of Light scrapped due to coronavirus pandemic

“It’s been a long haul for everybody and there’s just such a pent up enthusiasm to be able to get out and start having these experiences,” Paul Runnals, the executive producer of Honda Celebration of Lights, told Global News Morning.

The festival is returning after B.C. dropped its masks and vaccine mandates.

The Honda Celebration of Light will take place July 23, 27, and 30 in English Bay.

