Woodstock, Ont. police charge trio in kidnapping and robbery investigation

Woodstock, Ont., police say three people are in custody and three others are being sought in connection with a kidnapping, robbery and drug investigation from this past weekend.

Investigators allege a woman was kidnapped from the London area around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and taken to a home on Alice Street in Woodstock.

There, it’s alleged she and another man were forcibly confined and assaulted, police said Thursday.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, including two men from Woodstock, 32 and 36, and a woman from Ingersoll, 32.

The 36-year-old Woodstock man and 32-year-old Ingersoll woman face two counts of forcible confinement, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle and assault.

The 32-year-old Woodstock man faces two counts of forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, police say.

Three people are being sought by police, along with two vehicles of interest that were in the area of Alice Street between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One vehicle is described as a newer-model black Dodge Ram pick-up, while the other is described as an older blue or silver Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

No descriptions of the three people being sought were immediately available, and no other information has been released by police about Sunday’s incident.

“Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.