Bahamas announced as headliner for Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has begun to announce its ticketed lineup for the 35th Jazz Festival.

The festival runs from June 30 to July 7.

“It’s an exciting time when we start announcing shows, but this year is even more significant,” festival executive director Shannon Josdal said.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 35th anniversary and the bright future of music, jazz and the festival itself.”

The ticketed lineup will be announced throughout April 14 to 26.

On Thursday the jazz festival announced Bahamas with Ruby Waters as one of the performers on the TD Mainstage at Bessborough Gardens on July 6.

Artist and lineup information can be found on the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival’s website.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on May 2 and will be available through the Broadway Theatre box office at 715 Broadway Theatre, by phone 306-652-6556 or on the festival’s website.