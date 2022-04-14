Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Republican Party withdraws from ‘biased’ U.S. commission on presidential debates

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 14, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’ve made it. All of us’: Ketanji Brown Jackson remarks on meaning of her SCOTUS confirmation' ‘We’ve made it. All of us’: Ketanji Brown Jackson remarks on meaning of her SCOTUS confirmation
WATCH: 'We've made it. All of us': Ketanji Brown Jackson remarks on meaning of her SCOTUS confirmation

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying the group that has run the debates for decades was biased and refused to enact reforms.

“Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” the committee’s spokeswoman, Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement.

Read more: A year after Capitol riot, Trump remains undisputed Republican leader

It is unclear what format those debates would take or whether they would take place as often as in recent decades.

Trending Stories

The nonprofit commission, which has run the debates since 1987, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as U.S. political divisions have grown deeper, and the possibility of fewer debates could leave Americans with less access to unfiltered information about their aspiring leaders.

Republicans have long accused the debate commission, which was founded to codify the debates as a permanent part of presidential elections, of being biased in favor of Democratic candidates.

Click to play video: 'U.S. will get Ukraine the ‘weapons it needs’ to defend itself against Russian aggression: Sullivan' U.S. will get Ukraine the ‘weapons it needs’ to defend itself against Russian aggression: Sullivan
U.S. will get Ukraine the ‘weapons it needs’ to defend itself against Russian aggression: Sullivan

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

© 2022 Reuters
United States tagpolitics tagU.S. politics tagRepublicans tagRepublican Party tagUnited States news tagCommission on Presidential Debates tagU.S. Presidential Debates tagRepublicans U.S. tagU.S. Republican Party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers