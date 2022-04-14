Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns for Easter weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 2:06 pm
Double digit daytime highs stick around Easter weekend. View image in full screen
Double digit daytime highs stick around Easter weekend. SkyTracker Weather

It’s going to be a sunny long weekend in the Okanagan.

Partly cloudy skies linger Good Friday with temperatures clambering up from -4 C in the morning to double digits in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle.

There is a chance of some sprinkles Good Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of some sprinkles Good Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Saturday starts out under a mix of sun and cloud with a similar bubbling up of clouds later in the day and the slight chance of a sprinkle as the mercury returns to double digits.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be lovely, under a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in the teens – perfect egg hunt weather!

Clouds return with the chance of showers for Easter Monday as unsettled weather lingers into next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagWarm Weather tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers