Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns for Easter weekend

It’s going to be a sunny long weekend in the Okanagan.

Partly cloudy skies linger Good Friday with temperatures clambering up from -4 C in the morning to double digits in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle.

View image in full screen There is a chance of some sprinkles Good Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Saturday starts out under a mix of sun and cloud with a similar bubbling up of clouds later in the day and the slight chance of a sprinkle as the mercury returns to double digits.

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be lovely, under a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in the teens – perfect egg hunt weather!

Clouds return with the chance of showers for Easter Monday as unsettled weather lingers into next week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

