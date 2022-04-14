Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns for Easter weekend

It’s going to be a sunny long weekend in the Okanagan.
Partly cloudy skies linger Good Friday with temperatures clambering up from -4 C in the morning to double digits in the afternoon.
There is a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle.
Saturday starts out under a mix of sun and cloud with a similar bubbling up of clouds later in the day and the slight chance of a sprinkle as the mercury returns to double digits.
Easter Sunday is shaping up to be lovely, under a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in the teens – perfect egg hunt weather!
Clouds return with the chance of showers for Easter Monday as unsettled weather lingers into next week.
