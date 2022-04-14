E-biker rider in Peterborough seriously injured following collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision between an e-bike and a minivan around noon Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets involving an e-bike and a minivan hauling a utility trailer. Police say the operator of the e-bike was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre in serious condition.

Police remain at the scene are investigating the collision.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice have taped off the intersection of Sherbrooke Street at Stewart following a collision between a van and a motorcycle. The crash happened just before noon #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/xBgR3TIpgG — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“It is expected this intersection will be closed to motor vehicle traffic for several hours,” police stated at 1:20 p.m. “The public are encouraged to avoid this area.”

— More to come.