Traffic

E-biker rider in Peterborough seriously injured following collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'E-bike rider in Peterborough seriously injured following collision: police' E-bike rider in Peterborough seriously injured following collision: police
Peterborough police say an e-bike rider suffered serious injuries following a collision with a minvan around noontime Thursday. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision between an e-bike and a minivan around noon Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the collision occurred at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets involving an e-bike and a minivan hauling a utility trailer. Police say the operator of the e-bike was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre in serious condition.

Read more: E-bike battery explodes just after being removed from Cobourg house

Police remain at the scene are investigating the collision.

“It is expected this intersection will be closed to motor vehicle traffic for several hours,” police stated at 1:20 p.m. “The public are encouraged to avoid this area.”

— More to come.

