Crime

Police pull over speeding driver, charge 3 people after seizing loaded handgun, drugs

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 5:40 pm
Three men face multiple charges after Morse RCMP stopped them for speeding and through investigation, police seized a loaded handgun and drugs. View image in full screen
Three men face multiple charges after Morse RCMP stopped them for speeding and through investigation, police seized a loaded handgun and drugs. Files

Three people face multiple charges after police stopped a vehicle speeding at 159 km/h in a 110 km/h zone and discovered a loaded handgun and various amounts of drugs.

The incident occurred on April 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. when a Morse RCMP officer observed a white car travelling on Highway 1 speeding. The vehicle came to a halt after the officer activated their emergency equipment.

Read more: Warman RCMP investigating fatal collision

After an investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located and seized various amounts of suspected oxycodone, morphine, methadone, codeine and cocaine.

“Our police officers aren’t just reactive — they are proactive,” stated Sgt. James Flynn, detachment commander of the Morse RCMP.

“In this case, the officer was conducting a proactive highway safety patrol when he observed this speeding vehicle.”

As a result of the stop, drugs and a loaded weapon were seized.

Trending Stories

Officers arrested and charged Matthew O’Connor of Winnipeg and two individuals from Calgary: Mustafa Saeed and Mujahid Babekir.

Read more: B.C. ‘L’ driver with expired licence clocked at double the speed limit gets SUV impounded

Police had located the loaded handgun in 21-year-old O’Connor’s jacket pocket and through investigation, deemed he did not hold an appropriate licence or certificate to possess it.

O’Connor faces 11 charges such as possession of a restricted firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and four counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Twenty-one-year-old Saeed and 22-year-old Babekir are both charged with four counts each of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking. Babekir also received tickets for speeding and not possessing a valid driver’s licence.

RCMP stated that all three have appeared in court and were remanded into custody to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on April 20.

Click to play video: '22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says' 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says
22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022

 

