Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario First Nations announce new step in Ring of Fire road building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 10:51 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shakes hands with Chief Cornelius, Wabasse Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, after signing a new deal in the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shakes hands with Chief Cornelius, Wabasse Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, after signing a new deal in the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Two northern Ontario First Nations say they are taking another step toward all-season road access to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire.

The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations are co-leading the planning of a Northern Road Link project, which the province says is the final piece of critical road infrastructure.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government signs Ring of Fire agreements with 2 northern First Nations

The two First Nations are announcing today that they will be submitting a terms of reference for an environmental assessment for the proposed road.

Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of the Marten Falls First Nation says the project represents a potentially bright future for generations to come.

Story continues below advertisement

The region in Northern Ontario holds some of the world’s richest deposits of chromite, nickel, copper and platinum — valued at anywhere from $30 billion to $60 billion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
First Nations tagOntario government tagThunder Bay tagNorthern Ontario tagRIng of Fire tagOntario First Nations tagMarten Falls First Nation tagNorthern Road Link tagMarten Falls tagChief Bruce Achneepineskum tagWebequie First Nations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers