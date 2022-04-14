SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Health Canada OKs AstraZeneca’s Evusheld drug for COVID-19 prevention

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 14, 2022 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment preventative for immunocompromised, unvaccinated, health officials say' AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment preventative for immunocompromised, unvaccinated, health officials say
WATCH: AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment preventative for immunocompromised, unvaccinated, health officials say – Feb 25, 2022

Canada on Thursday authorized British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s antibody-based therapy for preventing COVID-19 infections, giving itself another weapon against the disease as cases rise in the country.

Health Canada has cleared the drug – Evusheld – for use in individuals aged 12 years and older who are immune compromised and unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination or for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended.

Trending Stories

Read more: Paxlovid ‘inaccessible’ to many patients in Canada. Here’s why that needs to change

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Evusheld contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

The therapy has already been authorized in the United States and its use has also been recommended by the European Medicines Agency.

