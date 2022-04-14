Burrows Avenue bungalow that was damaged in 2021 fire goes up in flames again Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No one was hurt in a fire Wednesday at a vacant north Winnipeg bungalow.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said that just after 6 p.m., crews were called to the blaze at a Burrows Avenue home that had also suffered significant damage in a previous fire last May.

Read more: Another building damaged in a series of house and building fires in Winnipeg

Fire crews searched the structure and found no one there, though a neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

1:32 Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire – Feb 4, 2022