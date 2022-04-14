Burrows Avenue bungalow that was damaged in 2021 fire goes up in flames again Wednesday

No one was hurt in a fire Wednesday at a vacant north Winnipeg bungalow.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said that just after 6 p.m., crews were called to the blaze at a Burrows Avenue home that had also suffered significant damage in a previous fire last May.
Fire crews searched the structure and found no one there, though a neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
