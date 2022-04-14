Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Burrows Avenue bungalow that was damaged in 2021 fire goes up in flames again Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:07 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

No one was hurt in a fire Wednesday at a vacant north Winnipeg bungalow.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said that just after 6 p.m., crews were called to the blaze at a Burrows Avenue home that had also suffered significant damage in a previous fire last May.

Read more: Another building damaged in a series of house and building fires in Winnipeg

Fire crews searched the structure and found no one there, though a neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Click to play video: 'Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire' Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire
Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire – Feb 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagBurrows Avenue tagbungalow fire taghome evacuated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers