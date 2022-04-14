SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada deploying troops to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By Lee Berthiaume The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 7:23 am
Click to play video: '‘They helped us find peace’: Ukrainian refugee family safe in Kelowna, B.C.' ‘They helped us find peace’: Ukrainian refugee family safe in Kelowna, B.C.
WATCH: ‘They helped us find peace’: Ukrainian refugee family safe in Kelowna, B.C.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are set to depart from an Ontario military base Thursday to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce and oversee the deployment from Canadian Forces Base Trenton Thursday morning after a reconnaissance team visited Poland last week to plan for the mission.

Read more: Here’s why Russia is after Mariupol — and why it may not be the game changer it once was

A government source speaking on condition of anonymity said the troops will help with the care and co-ordination of Ukrainian refugees, more than 2.6 million of which have fled to Poland since Russia invaded in February.

They will also help Ukrainians leave Poland for other destinations.

Canada has prioritized immigration applications from Ukraine and created a special program that lets Ukrainian citizens and their families come to Canada and work or study for three years.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau agrees with Biden’s assessment that Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau agrees with Biden’s assessment that Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau agrees with Biden’s assessment that Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

The Canadian Armed Forces previously had 260 military trainers in Poland after they were evacuated from Ukraine shortly before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The trainers provided some humanitarian assistance during the early weeks of the conflict but have since been relocated back to Canada on what the military says is a temporary basis.

Read more: Is Russia’s violence in Ukraine a genocide? Trudeau says ‘absolutely right’ to consider

Since the war started, Canada has provided millions of dollars in loans to the Ukrainian government along with military weapons and equipment for its military.

It has also sanctioned hundreds of Russian political and business leaders, and called for the International Criminal Court to investigate the country for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

