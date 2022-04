Send this page to someone via email

An adult female was pronounced dead in hospital Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean and Countryside Drives around 8:20 p.m.

Peel Region Paramedics tell Global News that another person was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

UPDATE:

– Both vehicles remained on scene

– 1 person taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased

– 1 person taken to a local hospital with minor injuries — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 14, 2022

More to come…