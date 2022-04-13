Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto police won’t enforce some on-street parking bylaws over Easter weekend

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:56 pm
Cars parked on Albany Avenue in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood are photographed on March 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Cars parked on Albany Avenue in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood are photographed on March 15, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail via CP

Toronto police say officers will not enforce on-street parking bylaws over the holiday weekend.

In a press release Wednesday, the force said its parking enforcement unit will not be following on-street parking bylaws on April 15, April 17 and April 18.

Read more: Have a parking complaint in Toronto? It can now be reported online

The force said it will not be enforcing pay-and-display or metered areas, rush hour routes, or posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.

Trending Stories

Police said all other areas and parking offences “will continue to be enforced.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative' Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative
Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagEaster tagTPS tagParking Tickets tagEaster Weekend tagParking Enforcement tagToronto parking tickets tagpay and display tagtoronto easter weekend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers