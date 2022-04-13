Toronto police won’t enforce some on-street parking bylaws over Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers will not enforce on-street parking bylaws over the holiday weekend.

In a press release Wednesday, the force said its parking enforcement unit will not be following on-street parking bylaws on April 15, April 17 and April 18.

The force said it will not be enforcing pay-and-display or metered areas, rush hour routes, or posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.

Police said all other areas and parking offences “will continue to be enforced.”

