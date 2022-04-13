Toronto police won’t enforce some on-street parking bylaws over Easter weekend

Toronto police say officers will not enforce on-street parking bylaws over the holiday weekend.
In a press release Wednesday, the force said its parking enforcement unit will not be following on-street parking bylaws on April 15, April 17 and April 18.
The force said it will not be enforcing pay-and-display or metered areas, rush hour routes, or posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.
Trending Stories
Police said all other areas and parking offences “will continue to be enforced.”
Toronto police launch speed enforcement initiative
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments