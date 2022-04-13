Person dead after being pulled from water in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a person is dead after they were pulled from a body of water in Brampton.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A person was found in a body of water in the area and didn’t have vital signs.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Further information about the incident and the victim was not immediately available.
