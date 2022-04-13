Person dead after being pulled from water in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person is dead after they were pulled from a body of water in Brampton.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A person was found in a body of water in the area and didn’t have vital signs.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Further information about the incident and the victim was not immediately available.

UPDATE:

– Location is Bovaird Dr/Torbram Rd

– Person was taken to local hospital

– Person has been pronounced at hospital

– No further info at this time — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 13, 2022

