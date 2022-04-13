Menu

Canada

Person dead after being pulled from water in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:01 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a person is dead after they were pulled from a body of water in Brampton.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 7 vehicles involved in Mississauga collision: police

A person was found in a body of water in the area and didn’t have vital signs.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Further information about the incident and the victim was not immediately available.

