Those Old Radio Shows May 13-14

Friday, May 13
Hour One: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Burning Car Matter; Our Miss Brooks – The English Test
Hour Two: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Threatening Letters; Theater Five – Molecule Masquerade
Hour Three: Bulldog Drummond – Dinner of Death
Saturday, May 14
Hour One: Whistler – A Package for Emily; Ozzie & Harriet – The Electric Train
Hour Two: Roy Rogers – Going After the Counterfeiters; Aldrich Family – Fruitcake
Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Blossoms in the Dust
Hour Four: Hardy Family – Job as a Night Watchman; The Line Up – 60-Year-Old Woman Attacked
Hour Five: Burns & Allen – with Francis Langford; Inner Sanctum – Beyond the Grave
