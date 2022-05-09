Those Old Radio Shows May 13-14

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, May 13

Hour One: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Burning Car Matter; Our Miss Brooks – The English Test

Hour Two: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Threatening Letters; Theater Five – Molecule Masquerade

Hour Three: Bulldog Drummond – Dinner of Death

Saturday, May 14

Hour One: Whistler – A Package for Emily; Ozzie & Harriet – The Electric Train

Hour Two: Roy Rogers – Going After the Counterfeiters; Aldrich Family – Fruitcake

Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Blossoms in the Dust

Hour Four: Hardy Family – Job as a Night Watchman; The Line Up – 60-Year-Old Woman Attacked

Hour Five: Burns & Allen – with Francis Langford; Inner Sanctum – Beyond the Grave