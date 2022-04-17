Mother’s Day 2022: The best gifts for that special maternal figure in your life

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and that means it’s time to grab gifts for that special maternal figure in your life. Whether you’re related by blood or bond, there is no shortage of wonderful, smart and caring women who deserve our appreciation for everything they do in our lives.

Below are gift ideas that can work for almost anyone, be it a mentor, mother-in-law, aunt, caring neighbour or anyone else in-between and beyond.

Brighten up her space

If your mom or maternal figure is a lover of all things DIY and home decor, Alexandra Gater’s latest creation is an ideal gift. The Lottie Candle (so-named for Alexandra’s sweet cotton ball of a cat) is a combination of bergamot with a hint of spice, pink grapefruit and warm vanilla grounds. It’s the perfect companion to brighten and warm up any bedside table, desk, mantle or any other spot. The hand-poured and crafted candle will transform everyday moments into special occasions. It’s also made with natural ingredients like soybean wax and comes with a burn time of 40-50 hours.

Lottie Candle, Alexandra Gater, $52.

Get a gift box

If your giftee is the sort of person to appreciate carefully selected, Canadian-made products, then The Gift Refinery is the perfect solution. The subscription box service offers up individual boxes for sale, delivered right to the address of your choice. The products aim to showcase local up-and-coming artisans, and also give back to the community with each purchase.

Each product is carefully curated and intentionally selected. The Spring box includes Pixie Mood’s Rae Crossbody Bag, Aira Release Multi Purpose Wash, DermaTech Gold Sculpting Beauty Bar, Dom Rosemary Hand Sanitizer Spray, Joya Two Dark Chocolate Bars with Lion’s Main, Voir Haircare’s Rhythm of the Rain Hair Mask, and Lunata Beauty Tame Me Gloss Serum. The total retail value of the box exceeds $230, and gifters can even opt to give the items individually to several special women in their lives.

The Spring Box, The Gift Refinery, $125.

Add aromatherapy to her routine

If you want to bring a little aromatherapy to that special mother-figure in your life, you can’t beat Saje Wellness’s line of ultrasonic diffusers and essential oils (though the brand offers much more than that). Saje’s latest is coming out just in time for Mother’s Day, and the gadget is not only functional but adds a beautiful touch to any space.

The diffusers are inspired by artisanal pottery and feature a ceramic cover that’s hand-dipped to create a two-tone effect (you can choose between soft peach and mineral grey). There is a continuous or intermittent misting option along with an automatic shut off feature and whisper quiet mode. Pair this gift with a favourite essential oil blend, and you’re set.

Aroma Muse Ultrasonic Diffuser, Saje Wellness, $108.

Give a stylish accessory

Gift the gift of timeless elegance with this Love & Lore silk neckerchief. Made with 100 per cent silk, its eye-catching floral silhouette makes this a beautiful accessory to dress up any look. You can style it looped and knotted around the neck, wear it as a hair accessory, tie it around a handbag and more. It also comes in a scarf box for safekeeping.

Silk Silhouette Neckerchief, Cashmere Blue, Love & Lore, $20 (on sale now).

Get it to-go

If your maternal figure is frequently busy and on-the-go, this functional Herschel Supply Co. duffle bag can work either as a weekender bag for a quick, local getaway, or as an everyday satchel to store and carry needed items. It has a snap down design, robust handles, and an easy-access main compartment.

Strand Duffle, Black, Herschel Supply Co., $75.

Present her with a timeless piece

Timeless, and offering perfect ergonomics, this Safari Fountain Pen is one of the most popular writing instruments worldwide. Sold with a LAMY T 10 blue ink cartridge, this versatile gift can work for most anybody. This classic fountain pen introduces a bit of intentionality to something as simple as writing.

Safari Fountain Pen Umbra (Medium Nib), LAMY, $40.

Lavish her with a lap desk

Beautiful yet functional, this lap desk is made using sustainable materials. This gift is perfect for anyone who likes to work, surf the web, or read from the comfort of a couch — or anywhere, really. The durable bamboo hardtop surface keeps your laptop cool by allowing internal fans to circulate the air (this is why pillows aren’t ideal solutions to propping up laptops). And at the bottom, an organic cotton base offers super soft cushioning for comfort.

Bamboo Lap Desk, NOTA, $38.

Support her passion projects and talents

For the budding artist mother-figure, this Goldfaber Aqua Watercolour pencil gift set is a great way to foster creativity and show support. These artist implements offer versatility as either pencil crayons (using dry technique) or can be used to create stunning watercolours paintings (while using a wet paintbrush). The pencils are made with fully water-soluble lead and include everything you need for that special someone to start creating with watercolour pencils. Included are 12 Goldfaber Aqua watercolour pencils, one sharpener, one eraser, one brush, one Pitt Artist pen, one Goldfaber graphite pencil 2B, and 1 watercolour pad (with 20 pages, in A5 format).

Goldfaber Aqua Watercolour Pencil Gift Set, Faber-Castell, $34.

Put the library at her fingertips

For the bookworm in your life, give the gift that keeps on giving. Even the basic Kindle comes with everything you need to bring a whole library with you on-the-go.

To read indoors, outdoors, day or night, this e-reader has an adjustable front light to allow buyers to cozy up with their next favourite book for hours. The screen is glare-free and reads like real paper, even when exposed to direct sunlight. Highlight favourite passages, look up definitions, translate words and adjust text size, all with millions of books (including new releases and bestsellers) at your disposal. The battery can also last weeks. Pair it with a Prime Reading membership, and offer unlimited access to hundreds of titles.

Kindle (with a built-in front light), Amazon, $85 (on sale now).

Bond over books

For the more traditional type of reader, a hard copy book will surely be appreciated. This classic by Monica Furlong dives into the special bonds that can exist between those who step up to fill the void of a mother.

In this novel, 9-year-old “Wise Child” is orphaned by the death of her grandmother and her father’s absence. Taken in by healer and sorceress Juniper, the young girl discovers special gifts she never knew she had. As she learns more about herbal lore and magic, she starts to feel at home in her Scottish village. But soon the girl’s long-lost mother — the black witch Maeve — makes her return, setting in motion a series of events that test the girl to her core.

Wild Child (Paperback) by Monica Furlong, Amazon, $19.