What is open and closed in Montreal over the Easter long weekend

For many in Montreal, the arrival of Easter means a four-day long weekend and a much-needed break after another long pandemic winter.

While public heath officials are reminding people to remain cautious amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, unlike last year, private gatherings aren’t prohibited.

City officials, however, are warning that some restrictions may still apply or be added to certain activities as the sixth wave of infection continues.

Here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s closed in and around Montreal this weekend.

Public transit

Montreal’s public transit authority says buses will be running on a holiday schedule for both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The STM suggests looking up the specific times for your bus route before heading out.

Exo trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday, while trains on the Saint-Jérôme line will be running on a weekend schedule. There will be no service on the Saint-Hilaire, Mascouche and Candiac lines. All trains will be running on a regular schedule on Monday, April 18.

Most exo buses will be running on a Saturday schedule for Good Friday and a reduced schedule on Easter Monday.

The RTL said its buses will operate on a Saturday schedule for both Friday and Monday. The same goes for the STL.

The SAQ

Quebec’s government-run liquor stores have different schedules for Easter weekend, depending on the location.

All SAQ stores will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, except for SAQ Sélection and Dépôt locations which will be closed on Sunday.

Stores located inside a shopping centre that is closed for the holiday and without direct access to the outside would also be closed.

Canada Post

Canada Post is closed for the holidays meaning there will be no mail delivery or collection on Friday and Monday. Post offices operated by private sector parties will be open according to the service hours of the host business.

Banking

Branches of all major banks and Caisses will be closed on Friday, as per the Canadian banks’ holiday schedule.

Shopping centres, grocery stores

Most major malls including Eaton Centre, Place Alexis Nihon, Place Montreal Trust, CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, and Galeries D’anjou will be closed on Sunday but open on Friday and Monday.

Large-surface grocery stores are also expected to be closed Sunday.

Montreal’s public markets

The majority of Montreal’s public markets are open during the weekend with their regular hours in place.

However, both the Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will close at 5 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Montreal digital services and permit requests

The City of Montreal says the services it is providing online will be maintained over the holiday. However, emails and other requests sent Friday through Monday will only be answered on Tuesday, April 19.

Access Montreal offices and permit counters will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen for business on Tuesday.

Garbage, composting and recycling pickup

Waste collection will be maintained across the city, depending on your borough’s schedule.

Any questions? The city says it’s best to visit its website or call 311.

Ecocentres

All ecocentres will be open and operating on a summer schedule from 8 am. to 6 p.m. throughout the long weekend.

Cultural and sporting facilities

Montrealers are encouraged to reach out directly to their local centre before leaving the house to see if they are open.

The facilities have different schedules depending on the borough. It may be possible to register online for some activities via the city’s Loisirs Montreal portal.

Espace pour la vie installations

All Espace pour la vie installations are open to the public.

Interested in hitting up the Biodôme, the Botanical Gardens, Planetarium or the recently renovated Insectarium? The organization highly recommends buying tickets in advance.

Municipal court

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed for the long weekend. The city says only appearances for detainees will be maintained at the Gosford Street location.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

