Economy

Alberta government announces it will match federal funding for transit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 1:42 pm
A Calgary Transit bus pictured on Feb. 20, 2020. The Alberta government says it will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province because a lot of revenue has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus pictured on Feb. 20, 2020. The Alberta government says it will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province because a lot of revenue has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

The Alberta government says it will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province because a lot of revenue has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney told a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday that Alberta will contribute about $80 million to bring the combined provincial-federal support to $159 million.

Kenney said municipalities in the Calgary region are to receive $82.4 million.

Read more: City of Calgary implementing enhanced safety measures on transit system

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the funding will help make up for the revenue the city’s transit system has lost.

She said it will also help the city move closer to bringing back critical bus routes.

The province was to announce later Wednesday how much funding Edmonton is to receive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
