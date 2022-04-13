Menu

Crime

Woman sprayed with noxious substance during robbery in Kitchener, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 2:29 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
A file photo of a police car and police tape. File /Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery in Kitchener, Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area around King Street East and Morgan Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.

Read more: Waterloo road closed as police arrest suspect in hit and run

They say a 20-year-old woman had met a stranger to sell a cellphone to him. She was sprayed with the noxious substance before the man grabbed her belongings and took off.

Police say she needed treatment from paramedics for minor injuries.

Read more: 9th teen charged in connection with assault in Kitchener

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, had a black goatee and short black hair and was said to be wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweater.

