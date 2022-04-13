Woman sprayed with noxious substance during robbery in Kitchener, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery in Kitchener, Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area around King Street East and Morgan Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.

They say a 20-year-old woman had met a stranger to sell a cellphone to him. She was sprayed with the noxious substance before the man grabbed her belongings and took off.

Police say she needed treatment from paramedics for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, had a black goatee and short black hair and was said to be wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweater.