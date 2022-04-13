Russia is using phosphorus bombs, terror tactics in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia was using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine and he accused Moscow of deploying terror tactics against civilians.

Addressing the Estonian parliament, Zelenskyy said: “The Russian army is using all types of artillery, all types of missile, air bombs in particular phosphorus bombs against residential districts and civilian infrastructure.

“This is clear terror against the civilian population.”

He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his claims.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has said Ukrainian and western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.

Ukraine has said it is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

But Russia-backed separatists trying to seize complete control of the city have denied using chemical weapons and Moscow has in the past labelled U.S. talk of Russian forces using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to Zelenskyy’s comments.

Zelenskyy also said Russia had been forcibly deporting Ukrainians, again without producing evidence, and called for economic sanctions on Russia to continue, saying they were the only way to force Russia to agree peace terms.

Ukraine should get European Union candidate status and that a visit by the presidents of Poland and Baltic countries later on Wednesday was important as a signal of support to Ukraine, he said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to destroy Ukraine’s military capabilities and root out what it views as dangerous nationalists, but Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

