Canada

Easter 2022: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 11:32 am
The view of downtown Guelph as seen from the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate at Norfolk and Macdonell streets. View image in full screen
The view of downtown Guelph as seen from the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate at Norfolk and Macdonell streets. Nick Westoll / Global News

Whether it feels like 2022 is speeding by like a hare or going at a tortoise’s pace, the Easter long weekend is here, and as per usual, Good Friday is impacting businesses and services.

There are also some closures scheduled for Easter Sunday as well.

Read more: No winning ticket for Tuesday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Here’s a list of what Guelph residents and visitors to the city can expect over the long weekend.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are closing their doors on Friday and Sunday. Rowe Farms in the city’s south end and Market Fresh downtown are open on Friday.

Beer Store and LCBO locations are closed on Friday and Sunday, as are some restaurants and bars. Some local craft brewers and distilleries are offering pickup and delivery throughout the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to dine out should call the restaurant ahead of time to book a reservation.

Shopping and businesses

Stone Road Mall is closed on Friday and Sunday, as are both Walmart locations in the city.

Many other retailers are closing up shop as well on both days, but customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.

Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street have their doors open all weekend, as does the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.

Banks are closed on Good Friday as well.

Galaxy Cinemas on Woodlawn Road West is open and showing movies throughout the weekend from noon until just after 10 p.m.

Publicly run facilities and services

There is no curbside collection on Friday. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday. Public drop-off is closed on Friday and Sunday along with the hazardous waste depot and transfer station.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph City Hall is closed Friday through Monday, along with all city administration offices and other municipal offices, such as the waste resource innovation centre and the parks and forestry office.

McCrae House is closed through the weekend, while the Guelph Civic Museum and Guelph’s libraries are open on Saturday.

The city’s arenas and community centres are closed on Friday and Sunday. The Sleeman Centre is open for the Guelph Storm games on Friday and Saturday.

Canada Post mail collection or distribution is not happening on Friday and Monday.

Public transit

Guelph Transit is introducing its on-demand holiday bus service on Friday, alongside its regular holiday service between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Read more: Guelph Transit is replacing holiday service with on-demand buses

All Guelph Transit services will run on a regular schedule from April 16 to 18.

GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule, meaning no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
