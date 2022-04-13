Menu

One dead as tree topples across Vancouver road

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead after tree falls on car during Tuesday commute' One dead after tree falls on car during Tuesday commute
At the height of the evening commute Tuesday a tree came crashing down on a car killing the driver. Aaron McArthur has details, but a warning, some will find the video in this story disturbing.

One person has died after a large tree fell across a busy road in Vancouver, crushing one car and damaging another.

A statement from police says it happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Marine Way in southeast Vancouver.

They say the victim was alone in a sedan when the tree toppled across all three westbound lanes, crushing the vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Police say the victim was trapped inside and died at the scene.

Read more: 1 person in hospital after car crashed into tree in east London, Ont.

The hood and front grille of an SUV were also damaged, but no one in that vehicle was hurt.

Investigators are appealing for dashcam video taken along the route between 5 and 6 p.m. as they try to determine why the tree fell.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
