Regina police charge man with sexual assault of a minor

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers

Regina Police Service (RPS) say a man from the city is facing charges after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Robinson Street for a report of an assault that had happened just moments prior.

The young victim was in an alley with two other children playing basketball when they were approached by the man.

According to RPS, the victim reported the man inappropriately touched her and then attempted to pull her toward him. She said she was able to leave the area with the other children and return home safely.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers quickly located the man walking nearby and arrested him without incident.

As a result, 68-year-old Leonard Mervin Johnson has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said Johnson made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.