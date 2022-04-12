Menu

Crime

Regina police charge man with sexual assault of a minor

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 6:45 pm
Regina police have charged a 68-year-old man from the city for sexually assaulting a minor.
File / Global News

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers

Regina Police Service (RPS) say a man from the city is facing charges after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Robinson Street for a report of an assault that had happened just moments prior.

The young victim was in an alley with two other children playing basketball when they were approached by the man.

Read more: Regina police charge man, woman after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

According to RPS, the victim reported the man inappropriately touched her and then attempted to pull her toward him. She said she was able to leave the area with the other children and return home safely.

Officers quickly located the man walking nearby and arrested him without incident.

As a result, 68-year-old Leonard Mervin Johnson has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said Johnson made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

