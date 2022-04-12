Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Michael Beaudry, release defensive back Eric Blake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 5:13 pm
The Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.

Both players are Canadian.

Read more: Edmonton Elks sign American linebacker Mar’quess Daniels

The Regina-born Beaudry played 11 games for the Idaho Vandals in 2020-21, throwing for 2,093 yards and seven touchdowns. Beaudry began his collegiate career at West Florida, leading the program to the 2017 NCAA Division II title.

Trending Stories

In 2019, Beaudry appeared in five games at UConn before sustaining an injury. Beaudry has dual Canadian-American citizenship as he moved to Florida as a child.

Read more: Edmonton Elks receiver Adarius Bowman announces retirement from CFL

Story continues below advertisement

Blake, of Hamilton, appeared in eight games last season with the Elks, registering eight tackles. Edmonton selected Blake in the eighth round, No. 68 overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of McMaster University.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tagEdmonton Football tagElks tagEdmonton Elks QB tagEdmonton Elks quarterback tagDefensive back Eric Blake tagEric Blake tagMichael Beaudry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers