Woman fatally struck in Western Road parking lot was Ivey student, Western president says

The woman fatally struck by a landscaping truck in the parking lot of a Western Road townhouse complex on Monday was a first-year student of Western University’s Ivey Business School, the university’s president said late Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Western president and vice-chancellor Alan Shepard identified Maija Nenonen, an Honours Business Administration student at Ivey, as the victim of Monday’s tragic incident outside of a townhouse at 974 Western Rd.

“On behalf of the entire Western community, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Maija’s family as well as to her friends, classmates and all who knew her,” Shepard’s statement read.

“While I know that words can give little consolation at a time of deep grief, we join in mourning their loss.”

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of 974 Western Rd. around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a female pedestrian.

Few details have been released by police, who said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. A landscaping truck and trailer could be seen in the parking lot on Monday, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Nenonen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not publicly identified her as the victim.

In his statement, Shepard said Nenonen, originally from Sault Ste. Marie, began her time at Western four years ago as a health science student in 2018, transferring to Ivey in 2021.

“Maija’s family shared that she had dreamt of attending Western well before applying for schools in Grade 12. Maija loved her experience with Western and Ivey. She was deeply proud to be a Western Mustang,” Shepard said.

“She is remembered as a strong member of our community who gave generously of her time to support others.”

Counselling is being offered to Western students and staff who are in need of support, the university says.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.