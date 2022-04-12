Man charged with kidnapping after ‘suspicious incident’ in Toronto subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an arrest has been made after a man approached a 14-year-old girl at a Toronto subway station and attempted to lead her away.

Officers were called on April 5 to respond to a suspicious incident in the Bloor Street West and Royal York Road area. They alleged a girl was approached by a man inside a subway station.

“He put his arms around her and spoke to her while escorting her in his direction,” according to police.

The girl asked the man to let her go and someone who saw the interaction helped to pull the girl away. Police said the man then left the area.

Officers appealed Sunday for information from the public and released security images of the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an arrest was made Tuesday. Officers arrested Leszek Kaptur, aged 73 from Toronto, and charged him with one count of kidnapping.

He is scheduled to appear at court on Friday.

3:15 Man facing two 1st-degree murder charges in separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto Man facing two 1st-degree murder charges in separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto