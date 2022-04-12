Menu

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping after ‘suspicious incident’ in Toronto subway station: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 4:46 pm
Police released an image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police released an image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say an arrest has been made after a man approached a 14-year-old girl at a Toronto subway station and attempted to lead her away.

Officers were called on April 5 to respond to a suspicious incident in the Bloor Street West and Royal York Road area. They alleged a girl was approached by a man inside a subway station.

“He put his arms around her and spoke to her while escorting her in his direction,” according to police.

The girl asked the man to let her go and someone who saw the interaction helped to pull the girl away. Police said the man then left the area.

Read more: Police seek witnesses of alleged attempt to lead 14-year-old-girl from subway station

Officers appealed Sunday for information from the public and released security images of the suspect.

Police said an arrest was made Tuesday. Officers arrested Leszek Kaptur, aged 73 from Toronto, and charged him with one count of kidnapping.

He is scheduled to appear at court on Friday.

