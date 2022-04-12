Menu

Norfolk County resident, 42, identified as victim of fatal crash near Port Dover

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 12, 2022 4:39 pm
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. View image in full screen
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a 42-year-old Norfolk County resident as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash outside of Port Dover, Ont. on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Concession 2 between Highway 6 and East Quarter Line around 7:14 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle, police said.

Read more: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Western Road townhouse: London police

Investigators later determined the vehicle involved had been travelling westbound on Concession 2 when it left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified by police as Junior Romain Richard, 42, of Norfolk County.

Investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision, and police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

