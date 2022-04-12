Norfolk County resident, 42, identified as victim of fatal crash near Port Dover

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a 42-year-old Norfolk County resident as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash outside of Port Dover, Ont. on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Concession 2 between Highway 6 and East Quarter Line around 7:14 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle, police said.

Investigators later determined the vehicle involved had been travelling westbound on Concession 2 when it left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified by police as Junior Romain Richard, 42, of Norfolk County.

Investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision, and police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

