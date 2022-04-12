Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton family rejoice at return of Dwight the cat, found after dumped by delivery driver

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 5:43 pm
Dwight the cat and co-owner Carlo Belforte. Dwight was returned his Rosedale home following an alleged incident in which the feline was taken by a pizza delivery driver and released almost 10 kilometres away from his home. View image in full screen
Dwight the cat and co-owner Carlo Belforte. Dwight was returned his Rosedale home following an alleged incident in which the feline was taken by a pizza delivery driver and released almost 10 kilometres away from his home. Rebecca Belforte

An east Hamilton couple is thanking a non-profit group for putting the word out helping with the return of their cat, Dwight, allegedly taken by a pizza delivery driver last week and released almost 10 kilometres away from his Rosedale address.

Ken Price of the Dream Team, who reunites lost and runaway pets with their families, says Dwight was recovered Monday not far from where GPS data pinpointed a drop-off point from the alleged cat-napper’s vehicle last Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a nice lady that found him and … took him to a vet,” Price told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“She took him to a vet, and the vet believed that she had Dwight.”

In taking on the search, Price said the sightings of the grey shorthair were in the area of Gordon Drummond Avenue and Kennard Street, about a 12-minute drive from the family’s home.

Read more: East Hamilton family searching for cat allegedly taken by pizza delivery driver

“We installed a cellular motion video camera … put his litter out and some of the family’s clothing on a porch that he was reported on,” said Price.

Trending Stories

“We did get cat ears in the video last night. It did set the camera off.”

Rebecca Belforte says the search for her feline, Dwight, started hours after a pizza delivery driver dropped off their supper around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hamilton family rejoice at return of Dwight the cat, found after dumped by delivery driver - image View image in full screen
Rebecca Belforte

Belforte and her husband, Carlo, say they were tipped off something was wrong when sitting down to eat their pizza, noticing that a typically eager Dwight was nowhere to be seen.

Story continues below advertisement

In their search for the beloved pet, the pair would be stunned when they observed video from their front porch security camera showing their pizza delivery guy scooping up Dwight and depositing him in the back of a sedan.

Belforte told Global News she’s indebted to Price and his team and impressed by their “heart and professionalism.”

“We literally could not have done this without all those wonderful people with their big hearts who helped us get Dwight’s face out there,” Belforte said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner' Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner
Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner – Jan 13, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pets tagHamilton news tagMissing Cat tagUpper Stoney creek tagcarlo belforte tagcat taken from hamilton home tagdwight the cat taggordon drummond avenue tagkennard street tagPizza Delivery Guy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers