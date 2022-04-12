Hamilton family rejoice at return of Dwight the cat, found after dumped by delivery driver

Send this page to someone via email

An east Hamilton couple is thanking a non-profit group for putting the word out helping with the return of their cat, Dwight, allegedly taken by a pizza delivery driver last week and released almost 10 kilometres away from his Rosedale address.

Ken Price of the Dream Team, who reunites lost and runaway pets with their families, says Dwight was recovered Monday not far from where GPS data pinpointed a drop-off point from the alleged cat-napper’s vehicle last Tuesday.

“It was a nice lady that found him and … took him to a vet,” Price told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“She took him to a vet, and the vet believed that she had Dwight.”

In taking on the search, Price said the sightings of the grey shorthair were in the area of Gordon Drummond Avenue and Kennard Street, about a 12-minute drive from the family’s home.

“We installed a cellular motion video camera … put his litter out and some of the family’s clothing on a porch that he was reported on,” said Price.

“We did get cat ears in the video last night. It did set the camera off.”

Rebecca Belforte says the search for her feline, Dwight, started hours after a pizza delivery driver dropped off their supper around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Belforte and her husband, Carlo, say they were tipped off something was wrong when sitting down to eat their pizza, noticing that a typically eager Dwight was nowhere to be seen.

In their search for the beloved pet, the pair would be stunned when they observed video from their front porch security camera showing their pizza delivery guy scooping up Dwight and depositing him in the back of a sedan.

Belforte told Global News she’s indebted to Price and his team and impressed by their “heart and professionalism.”

“We literally could not have done this without all those wonderful people with their big hearts who helped us get Dwight’s face out there,” Belforte said.

