New Brunswick reports 10 more deaths in weekly COVID-19 update

New Brunswick reported 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19 in its weekly update released on Tuesday.
The latest data released covers the period between April 3-9.
There were 79 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Saturday, a rise of one compared with the week earlier. This includes one child under the age of 10.
Thirteen COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, a rise of four over the same period.
The province has reported a total of 368 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
New Brunswick reported an average of 570 positive COVID-19 cases per day over the seven-day period ending April 9.
A total of 3,963 new PCR-confirmed cases were reported in the period, as well as 3,772 self-reported rapid test positives.
As of Saturday, 93 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 87.7 per cent have received at least two doses, and 51.6 per cent have received a booster.
New Brunswick is preparing to roll out a second round of booster doses to residents aged 50 or older.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.
— With files from Karla Renic.
