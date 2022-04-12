Toronto police say there will be increased patrols on TTC after Brooklyn subway shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say there will be increased police patrols on public transit after a shooting at a subway station in New York left multiple injured on Tuesday.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said as the force monitors the “unfolding situation in New York,” officers are “increasing patrols on public transit.”

“There is no identified threat to the city and we ask the public to remain vigilant,” the tweet reads.

Police said if you see something suspicious, you should say something to officials.

In a statement Tuesday, TTC CEO Rick Leary said the organization is “shocked and saddened by the images of Tuesday morning’s horrendous attack on commuters in New York’s subway system.”

“My thoughts, and those of the entire organization, are with the people of New York and our colleagues at the MTA as they deal with the aftermath of this senseless violence,” he said in a statement.

Leary said although “there is no known threat here in Toronto,” TTC transit special constables and police are “increasing their presence in the system” to “provide reassurance to everyone that the TTC remains safe.”

He said the safety of TTC customers and employees is his “paramount concern.”

“We would remind people that if they see anything suspicious, they can report it to any uniformed TTC employee for immediate action,” he said.

The comments come after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people in Brooklyn, New York Tuesday morning.

New York officials said local hospitals were treating 16 patients in connection with the attack. Ten people suffered gunshot wounds. A total of five people were in critical, but stable condition.

Officers said preliminary information suggests the suspect who fled the scene was seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory echoed the call from police, and asked that members of the public be “vigilant.”

“If you see something, please say something,” he wrote. “Please contact police if you see or experience anything suspicious.”

-with files from The Associated Press