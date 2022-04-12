Menu

Crime

Jurors shown surveillance video montage of 2020 Quebec City Halloween stabbings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 1:47 pm
Defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque, right, walks out of a courtroom, Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Quebec City. Labrecque is representing Carl Girouard, the man charged in connection with the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City that left two dead and five injured. View image in full screen
Defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque, right, walks out of a courtroom, Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Quebec City. Labrecque is representing Carl Girouard, the man charged in connection with the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City that left two dead and five injured. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Jurors in the trial of the man accused of using a sword to murder two people in Quebec City on Halloween night in 2020 are viewing video surveillance footage from the scene.

Quebec City police Const. Vincent Giguère is on the witness stand Tuesday and says he used surveillance video to retrace the route allegedly taken by Carl Girouard, who is charged with killing two people and injuring five.

Read more: Accused in Quebec City sword attack to argue not criminally responsible for killings

Giguère says the video captures Girouard, 26, driving into the historic Old Quebec district and walking through the city streets on foot.

The sword attack claimed the lives of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, and it injured five others.

Read more: Quebec City sword attack victim records video from hospital in which he forgives suspect

The accused has admitted to stabbing people on Oct. 31, 2020, but he will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

A publication ban has been ordered on parts of the video that is being shown to jurors.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
