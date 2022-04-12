Officer assaulted during traffic stop in Niverville, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP say an officer assaulted was during a traffic stop in Niverville.

Police say a male driver quickly became aggressive with the officer after he was pulled over on 6th Avenue South around 2 p.m. April 7.

They say things escalated when the driver was told he was being arrested for uttering threats.

On Apr 7, an #rcmpmb officer with Central Traffic Services conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Niverville. The driver was aggressive & threatened the officer. When the officer attempted to arrest him, the male actively resisted and began fighting the officer. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 12, 2022

Police allege the man began resisting arrest and fighting with the officer, which led both men onto the highway.

A passerby stopped and helped the officer get control of the suspect. Police say the officer suffered minor injuries in the alleged assault.

A 51-year-old man from Niverville has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest.

