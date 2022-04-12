Menu

Crime

Officer assaulted during traffic stop in Niverville, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 1:05 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
A 51-year-old man from Niverville has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest. Global News

A man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP say an officer assaulted was during a traffic stop in Niverville.

Police say a male driver quickly became aggressive with the officer after he was pulled over on 6th Avenue South around 2 p.m. April 7.

Read more: Two killed in head-on highway crash near Neepawa, Manitoba RCMP say

They say things escalated when the driver was told he was being arrested for uttering threats.

Police allege the man began resisting arrest and fighting with the officer, which led both men onto the highway.

Read more: RCMP seek suspect in Nelson House machete attacks

A passerby stopped and helped the officer get control of the suspect. Police say the officer suffered minor injuries in the alleged assault.

A 51-year-old man from Niverville has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues' Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
