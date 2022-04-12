Officer assaulted during traffic stop in Niverville, RCMP say

A man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP say an officer assaulted was during a traffic stop in Niverville.
Police say a male driver quickly became aggressive with the officer after he was pulled over on 6th Avenue South around 2 p.m. April 7.
They say things escalated when the driver was told he was being arrested for uttering threats.
Police allege the man began resisting arrest and fighting with the officer, which led both men onto the highway.
Trending Stories
A passerby stopped and helped the officer get control of the suspect. Police say the officer suffered minor injuries in the alleged assault.
A 51-year-old man from Niverville has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest.
Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments