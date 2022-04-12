Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra breaks silence on police investigation

Gian-Carlo Carra, the Calgary city councillor currently under police investigation following an alleged road rage incident, has released a statement explaining his side of the story.

According to Carra, the incident was the result of a driver running through a stop sign while he was in a crosswalk, nearly striking his dog, Izzy.

“I had to pull Izzy out from under the wheels by her leash,” Carra explained in a statement. “They were so close I was able to tap the bumper with my foot as they sped by.”

Carra, who is in his third term representing Ward 9, said the driver reversed and the two people in the vehicle “began verbally accosting” him.

“The driver admitted that he did not see me but became increasingly verbally irate, and as I stood my ground, escalated to physically assaulting me,” Carra said. “I defended myself from the assault as best as I could in the moment.”

Carra’s statement said the incident took place on April 2, and that a Calgary police officer responded to the scene and took statements from all three people involved.

The Ward 9 councillor said he was notified that an investigation was underway, but was “unaware of any progress” until reports on the incident surfaced on Monday.

Calgary police confirmed they were made aware of the incident, but forwarded the investigation to the Edmonton Police Service “in the interest of transparency and best practices.”

Edmonton police confirmed to Global News on Monday that they had received the referral but said no further information could be shared.

Carra voluntarily stepped back from his role on the Calgary Police Commission after revelations of the incident.

“I support measures that maintain impartiality — for my protection and the driver and passenger involved,” Carra said. “I believe it’s completely appropriate that I recuse myself from commission until this matter is resolved.”

According to the Calgary Police Commission, Carra’s position on the commission will be held for him but he won’t be permitted to participate in any meetings or have access to confidential information until there is a resolution to the situation.

Carra said he has been an advocate for pedestrian and cyclist safety long before he was elected to city council, but did not apologize for his actions during the incident.

“While I am saddened by the way I have been personally impacted by a driver’s anger and disregard for pedestrian safety, this incident has only reaffirmed my strong prioritization of safe streets across our communities,” Carra’s statement said.

Carra was first elected to city council in 2010, and was re-elected to a third term in the 2021 municipal election with a narrow victory of just 161 votes.

He was appointed to the Calgary Police Commission last fall as part of his duties as a city councillor.

