Calgary city council’s provincial budget requests mostly go unfulfilled, says city staff

The Alberta government’s 2022 budget failed to address many of the City of Calgary’s requests and priorities, city staff said during a council committee meeting on Wednesday.

The majority of the budget is either neutral or negative for Calgary according to a presentation by Kelly Cote, Calgary’s manager of intergovernmental and corporate strategy. Only one item was considered positive: a continued commitment of $473.6 million for flood mitigation along the Bow River in the northwest Sunnyside neighbourhood.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek also highlighted the lack of provincial funding for Calgary Transit as a concern, particularly to provide emergency transit operating funds to help revenue loss from low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the presentation, there was no mention of emergency transit operating funding in the province’s budget which staff says is a resource drain for the city.

This comes after the federal government announced it would support municipalities facing transit operating shortfalls but only if provinces are willing to match the federal contribution.

“We have just heard that we have a drain on resources for Calgary Transit, and some very serious issues to address and no funding from our provincial partners,” said Gondek at Wednesday’s committee meeting.

Coun. Dan McLean said the committee should look at the positives in the budget, including no tax increases, funding for Deerfoot Trail upgrades and a balanced budget.

“Whether we like it or not, the province is our boss,” McLean said.

Later in the meeting, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra asked city staff whether the provincial government is the city’s boss, to which Coun. Peter Demong said no.

“My bosses are the constituents of Calgary who have voted for me and pay my salary through their property taxes. Having said that, there is a parent-child relationship between provinces and municipalities,” Demong said.

Gondek said she believes it is critical for city council to advocate for the needs and interests of Calgarians in the city budget.

“When Calgarians do not get the things they deserve, it is our job to stand up for that. That is not picking fights. It’s not throwing sand. It’s not thumbing your nose at anybody. It’s doing your job,” she said.