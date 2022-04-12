Joe Natale, former Rogers CEO, nominated to lender Home Capital’s board

Send this page to someone via email

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has nominated three new members to its board of directors, including veteran telecommunications executive Joe Natale.

The Toronto-based company says the election will take place at its annual meeting next month.

Natale left his role as president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. last November after a high-profile boardroom rift.

He previously served as CEO of Telus Corp. and as board member of TD Bank Group, Celestica Inc. and the Hospital for Sick Children.

Home Capital also nominated David Court, senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Co. and a member of multiple boards including Brookfield Business Partners LP and Canadian Tire Corp., and Edward Waitzer, a former senior partner at Stikeman Elliot LLP and former chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Securities Commission.

Alan Hibben, Home Capital’s board chairman, says the candidates mark a turning point in the future growth and development of the company.