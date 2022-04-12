Menu

Canada

Joe Natale, former Rogers CEO, nominated to lender Home Capital’s board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup' Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup
Rogers Communications has named a permanent CEO, appointing Tony Staffieri to the role, following a family squabble between chairman Edward Rogers and his mother and two sisters that saw former CEO Joe Natale leave in November. – Jan 11, 2022

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has nominated three new members to its board of directors, including veteran telecommunications executive Joe Natale.

The Toronto-based company says the election will take place at its annual meeting next month.

Natale left his role as president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. last November after a high-profile boardroom rift.

He previously served as CEO of Telus Corp. and as board member of TD Bank Group, Celestica Inc. and the Hospital for Sick Children.

Trending Stories

Home Capital also nominated David Court, senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Co. and a member of multiple boards including Brookfield Business Partners LP and Canadian Tire Corp., and Edward Waitzer, a former senior partner at Stikeman Elliot LLP and former chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Securities Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

Alan Hibben, Home Capital’s board chairman, says the candidates mark a turning point in the future growth and development of the company.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
