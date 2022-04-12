Trudeau to promote Budget 2022 in Edmonton on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton on Tuesday where it’s expected he will promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on a Winnipeg radio station.

Around 10:30 a.m. an announcement is expected that will highlight tax cuts for small businesses.

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

The prime minister then will visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

