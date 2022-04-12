Menu

Politics

Trudeau to promote Budget 2022 in Edmonton on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 8:13 am
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak with members of the media before the release of the federal budget, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak with members of the media before the release of the federal budget, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton on Tuesday where it’s expected he will promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on a Winnipeg radio station.

Around 10:30 a.m. an announcement is expected that will highlight tax cuts for small businesses.

Read more: Budget 2022 and Canada’s incredible disappearing deficits

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

The prime minister then will visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

