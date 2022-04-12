FSIN sports director apologizes for ‘hurtful words’ said during trophy presentation

Send this page to someone via email

Frank Corey O’Soup apologized Monday for comments he made to the Beardy’s BlackHawks hockey team while presenting a trophy last weekend in Regina.

Corey O’Soup, sports director of Saskatchewan’s Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), made the apology during a Facebook live video.

During the incident, Corey O’Soup twice referred to the Beardy’s Blackhawks as the “Beardy’s BeerHawks” during the trophy and banner presentation.

“I’m sincerely sorry for saying your team’s name wrong not once, but twice. This was not intentional, not a joke,” Corey O’Soup says during the nearly four-minute video.

He apologized to Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation Chief and Council (BOCN), the hockey team, residents of Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, and the FSIN for what he called his “hurtful words.”

A statement from BOCN early Monday had called the comments “disrespectful and upsetting to all who overheard what was said,” and said they “demonstrated a complete lack of professionalism, poor judgement, and improper sportsmanship on part of the organizer.”

The statement said the incident took place during this past weekend’s 2022 Youth FSIN Hockey Championship after the Under 9 Championship final between the Beardy’s BlackHawks and Cote Selects.

BOCN said it made a formal complaint to FSIN and requested a formal apology to be issued to the Under 9 Beardy’s Blackhawks and Beardy’s membership.

In the statement, BOCN wrote that the apology was expected by 4:30 p.m. the same day and would be posted to their Facebook Chief and Council and FSIN page.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=926621988014834

“I understand all of the issues facing us today around mental health and addictions that our communities suffer through that this caused hurt and pain for you and your young people and for this I am truly sorry,” the sports director added.

In the video, Corey O’Soup goes on to say that as a father of five, he has always tried to instill pride in themselves, their culture and community.

“To your young athletes, your hard work and dedication paid off this weekend and you came in and took home a beautiful trophy, which is an incredible achievement that you should be proud of,” he said.

Corey O’Soup also said he was sorry his words took away from the team’s accomplishments at the hockey championship.

In addition, Corey O’Soup apologized to BOCN for having put them through this situation, which resulted in the chief and council having to answer calls in regards to the incident.

He said his words in “no way” represent the FSIN and he is taking full responsibility for his words.