Calgary veterans organize fundraising tour for Ukrainian orphans in ‘dire need’

Some Calgary military veterans are kicking off a new effort to help people make it through the war in Ukraine.

They’re providing support to children and babies hit hard by the fighting.

The veterans are organizing a fundraising musical tour featuring renowned violinist Vasyl Popadiuk.

‘Vasyl is Ukrainian,” former Canadian soldier Steve Gilliss said. “He moved his family to Ottawa and is based out of Ottawa now.”

Popadiuk is teaming up with the Calgary veterans to help some vulnerable kids back in his homeland.

“(They’re in an) orphanage in the northeast corner of Ukraine,” Gilliss said. “The children and the babies had to be moved to a bomb shelter and then into other countries to help protect them, so they’re in dire need of supplies and funds to help them operate.”

The Children of Ukraine Benefit tour featuring Popadiuk and the Papa Duke Band will visit six cities around western Canada in May 2022.

“(We’ll) hit provinces that have strong Ukrainian communities,” Gilliss said. “The proceeds all go to this orphanage to help those children.”

Gilliss is a volunteer with the Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB) in Calgary.

The VAFB is supporting the tour and other fundraising efforts for the orphans.

“I’ve got grandbabies, so that’s another thing that hits home,” VAFB volunteer George Carbert said.

Carbert spent more than two decades in uniform, serving with Canadian forces in Bosnia and the Gulf War.

Carbert says he knows the terrible toll taken by war.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff,” Carbert said. “The little bit we can do to help the orphans gives our veterans a purpose.”

The VAFB also held a fundraising dinner and silent auction on Saturday, with proceeds going to the orphanage.

“This is really giving veterans a way to make a difference in the situation in Ukraine,” VAFB operations manager Charles Redeker said.

The Children of Ukraine Benefit tour comes Calgary’s First Alliance Church on May 12.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together,” Gilliss said. “To use music as a healing mechanism.”