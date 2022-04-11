COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor confirms sixth wave is upon us

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s top doctor is ruling out a return to mandatory masking as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across Ontario.

In his first appearance since early March, Dr. Kieran Moore confirmed Monday that the sixth wave of COVID-19 has arrived, but pointed to low hospitalization rates in the Kingston area as proof of the power of vaccines.

“I look at KFL&A and that gives me hope that in the coming weeks, that we as a province can do the same,” said Moore.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says that while COVID-19 is hitting the hardest in the Kingston region, immunization levels are keeping large numbers out of hospitals.

“They have one of the highest immunization rates in the province. A strong immunization strategy. A strong first-dose, second-dose, third-dose, four-dose strategy can prevent the heath system impact, can mitigate the negative effects,” he said.

However, officials at Kingston Health Sciences Centre say the sixth wave of the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“We are struggling because a lot of staff have COVID-19 at the moment and unlike in previous times during the last two years, this is the first time we’re really struggling to put staff to work,” said Dr. Renate Isle, Chief Operating Officer for KHSC.

Monday saw 173 staff off with the virus, not including staff isolating because of a close contact.

“We are having trouble providing care because so many people are off,” added Dr. Isle.

Moore didn’t commit to reinstating mask mandates, saying they are highly recommended in all indoor settings.

He says his team will re-evaluate eliminating masks all together on April 27 and announced PCR testing and antiviral assessments are available, effective immediately for more “high-risk” individuals.

“Realize that if you’re in the high-risk group for a severe outcome from COVID-19, realize now that there are therapies. Discuss that with your health-care provider in advance,” said Moore.

But with COVID-19 now keeping infected staff out of hospitals, health-care officials say that will impact patient care.

“People will have to wait. People will be in the emergency department for that much longer because we don’t have the capacity to admit. Whether it’s a lack of beds of lack of nursing care to make sure patients are seen at the bedside,” said Debra Lefebvre, a registered nurse working in Kingston.

Moore predicts this sixth wave will last until the middle or end of May, adding that he could re-implement masking if conditions warrant it.