Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary councillor Gian-Carlo Carra under investigation for road rage incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 6:41 pm
Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. View image in full screen
Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. File/Global News

Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra is under investigation by Edmonton police following a recent, alleged road rage incident and has stepped away from his role on the police commission.

Calgary Police Service confirmed they were made aware of the incident and “in the interest of transparency and best practices, we have reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to request they lead an independent investigation of the circumstances.”

An EPS spokesperson said they received the referral from their Calgary counterparts.

“As the referral was just recently received and the investigation is in its infancy there is no additional information that can be shared at this time,” Edmonton police said in an email to Global News.

Trending Stories

“I can’t confirm or comment on anything at this point,” Carra, who represents Ward 9, told Global News. He said he would have more to say in the near future.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Commission also confirmed Carra has voluntarily stepped back from his role on the civilian oversight body “while he addresses a personal matter.”

“His position is currently being held for him, but he will not be participating in any meetings or able to access any confidential commission information until the matter is resolved,” a commission spokesperson said.

–with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagedmonton police service tagCalgary City Council tagCalgary Police Commission tagGian-Carlo Carra tagCalgary Assault tagCalgary road rage tagCarra assault investigation tagCarra investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers