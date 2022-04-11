Calgary councillor Gian-Carlo Carra under investigation for road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra is under investigation by Edmonton police following a recent, alleged road rage incident and has stepped away from his role on the police commission.

Calgary Police Service confirmed they were made aware of the incident and “in the interest of transparency and best practices, we have reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to request they lead an independent investigation of the circumstances.”

An EPS spokesperson said they received the referral from their Calgary counterparts.

“As the referral was just recently received and the investigation is in its infancy there is no additional information that can be shared at this time,” Edmonton police said in an email to Global News.

“I can’t confirm or comment on anything at this point,” Carra, who represents Ward 9, told Global News. He said he would have more to say in the near future.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Commission also confirmed Carra has voluntarily stepped back from his role on the civilian oversight body “while he addresses a personal matter.”

“His position is currently being held for him, but he will not be participating in any meetings or able to access any confidential commission information until the matter is resolved,” a commission spokesperson said.

–with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News