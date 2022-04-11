Toronto police release images of suspects in hit-and-run at Bathurst, Niagara streets

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released images of suspects in a March hit-and-run investigation that left two women injured at a crosswalk.

Toronto police said officers received a report on March 20, at around 2:52 a.m., that two women had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bathurst and Niagara streets.

Police said an unknown person was driving a 2015 to 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab 4×4 pickup truck with a short bed.

Officers said the vehicle was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street and made a left turn onto Niagara Street when it struck the women, aged 18 and 26, who were crossing in the marked crosswalk.

According to police, the truck fled the scene, heading eastbound on Niagara Street.

Police said they have identified three male suspects.

One is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with light skin and a trimmed beard. He was wearing black pants, a black dress shirt with white undershirt, necklace with a circular medallion and white bottoms, police said.

Another is five-feet-10-inches tall with a shaved head and trimmed beard. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

The third suspect is also five-feet-10-inches tall and clean-shaven with long brown hair. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweater, Adidas baseball hat and jeans at the time. His jeans were rolled up over black high-top running shoes with white straps, police said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

