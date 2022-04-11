SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

Story continues below advertisement

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

Story continues below advertisement

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

Story continues below advertisement

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

Story continues below advertisement

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

Story continues below advertisement

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

Story continues below advertisement

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

Story continues below advertisement

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

New Brunswick says program recruiting internationally-trained nurses has been a success

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses' N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses
N.B. going great lengths to recruit nurses

New Brunswick’s provincial government says a pilot project aimed at recruiting nurses trained abroad has seen a success.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot — which is a partnership between the province’s Department of Health, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour and the federal department of Employment and Social Development Canada — boasts 80 nurses hired since it began in the fall of 2020.

Of those 80 nurses, 55 have been hired by the Horizon Health Network, 12 by Vitalité Health Network and 13 by nursing homes across the province, Labour Minister Trevor Holder said at a news conference Monday.

Read more: New Brunswick to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to those 50 and older

He said another 150 internationally-educated nurses are looking to make the move to New Brunswick over the next year.

They include nurses like Deborah Ferreira, who worked as a registered nurse in Brazil before moving to New Brunswick.

She settled in Saint John in 2018 – before the pilot project officially began – but said the supports the program has provided mean her RN licensing should carry over by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Ferreira.

“I’m getting close to achieving my goal and I see I can help.”

She currently works as a health aide at Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care facility in Saint John and the site of the provincial government’s Monday news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she was surprised to hear how many other internationally-educated nurses were also making the move.

“The licensing process can be overwhelming,” Ferreira said to anyone thinking about it, “but don’t give up.”

“It takes time, but you’re going to get there,” she added.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is “competing with the entire world for health-care talent.”

The aging population of the province is seeing an already-strenuous recruitment and retention gap grow wider.

Read more: New Brunswick government invests nearly $1.5M in nursing program

“The baby boomer generation is retiring,” said Shephard.

“That includes our health-care professionals, including our nurses.”

Forty-one per cent of the province’s RNs are eligible to retire in the next five years, according to the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

So while the numbers of nurses immigrating may still need to climb, Horizon Health CEO John Dornan said each recruitment helps.

“You bring in one extra nurse and that’s real on a given nursing unit. You bring 60 or 80? That’s real on a number of units,” said Dornan.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers