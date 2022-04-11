Standoff with Lumby man suffering mental health crisis ends in arrest: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties are now releasing details about the standoff with an armed and barricaded Lumby man on Sunday.

In a press release issued Monday, RCMP said a man struggling with a mental health crisis threatened to harm himself at a rural property near Bobby Burns Road.

Officers established a containment area and additional, specialized RCMP resources were called to the scene to assist, including a dog team.

“Police continued attempts to call out the man so he could safely be arrested,” said Const. Chris Terleski, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“After several hours, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man exited a building and members of the Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog Services, safely took the man into custody. To ensure the safety of the public, our response necessitated restricting access to the area and we want to thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve this situation.”

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Southeast District emergency response team, a critical incident commander and an RCMP police dog service team were deployed.