Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Standoff with Lumby man suffering mental health crisis ends in arrest: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 3:53 pm
RCMP were called to help an armed man on Sunday. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to help an armed man on Sunday. File / Global News

North Okanagan Mounties are now releasing details about the standoff with an armed and barricaded Lumby man on Sunday.

In a press release issued Monday, RCMP said a man struggling with a mental health crisis threatened to harm himself at a rural property near Bobby Burns Road.

Officers established a containment area and additional, specialized RCMP resources were called to the scene to assist, including a dog team.

Read more: Lower Mainland men sentenced for working in large-scale Lumby, B.C., drug lab

“Police continued attempts to call out the man so he could safely be arrested,” said Const. Chris Terleski, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Trending Stories

“After several hours, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man exited a building and members of the Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog Services, safely took the man into custody. To ensure the safety of the public, our response necessitated restricting access to the area and we want to thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve this situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Read more: Trinity Valley, B.C., residents say poor road conditions a hazard

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Southeast District emergency response team, a critical incident commander and an RCMP police dog service team were deployed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Okanagan tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagMental Health Act tagConst. Chris Terleski tagSoutheast District Emergency Response Team tagRCMP Police Dog Services tagBobby Burns Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers