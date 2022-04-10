Menu

Canada

Trinity Valley Rd. police incident cleared, one person taken to hospital

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 5:19 pm
RCMP said a police incident in the Trinity Valley Rd. area near Lumby has been resolved. One man was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act. View image in full screen
RCMP said a police incident in the Trinity Valley Rd. area near Lumby has been resolved. One man was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act. Files

A man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital after an incident in the Trinity Valley Road area, near Lumby, Sunday morning.

The BC RCMP said they were initially called to respond to a mental health-related issue.

There were controlled roadblocks in the Trinity Valley Rd. area on Sunday morning, police said.

Trending Stories

The incident lasted from around 8 a.m. till noon, but the situation has now been resolved.

The BC RCMP could only provide limited information on Sunday afternoon but said the Vernon detachment is expected to issue a media release with more details.

The Lumby RCMP is still investigating the matter.

