Trinity Valley Rd. police incident cleared, one person taken to hospital

A man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital after an incident in the Trinity Valley Road area, near Lumby, Sunday morning.

The BC RCMP said they were initially called to respond to a mental health-related issue.

There were controlled roadblocks in the Trinity Valley Rd. area on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident lasted from around 8 a.m. till noon, but the situation has now been resolved.

The BC RCMP could only provide limited information on Sunday afternoon but said the Vernon detachment is expected to issue a media release with more details.

The Lumby RCMP is still investigating the matter.