Driver dies after commercial motor vehicle rolls over in Norfolk County: OPP

One person is dead after a commercial motor vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

The fatal collision on Concession 2 of Woodhouse, in Norfolk County, took place on Monday around 7:14 a.m., first responders said.

Norfolk County OPP said a commercial motor vehicle was travelling westbound on Concession 2 of Woodhouse when the vehicle left the roadway and subsequently rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Members of the OPP West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team are investigating and the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Updates on the crash will be provided when new information becomes available.