Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver dies after commercial motor vehicle rolls over in Norfolk County: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 12:47 pm
opp generic file View image in full screen
OPP made an arrest following a series of break and enters in Hastings Highlands and area in October 2021. The Canadian Press file

One person is dead after a commercial motor vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

The fatal collision on Concession 2 of Woodhouse, in Norfolk County, took place on Monday around 7:14 a.m., first responders said.

Norfolk County OPP said a commercial motor vehicle was travelling westbound on Concession 2 of Woodhouse when the vehicle left the roadway and subsequently rolled over, ejecting the driver.

Read more: ATV driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Walpole Island First Nation: OPP

Story continues below advertisement

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Trending Stories

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Members of the OPP West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team are investigating and the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Updates on the crash will be provided when new information becomes available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagNorfolk County tagNorfolk County OPP tagOntario Provincal Police tagActing Sergeant Ed Sanchuk tagfatal crash Concession 2 of Woodhouse tagnorfolk County fatal tagWoodhouse crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers