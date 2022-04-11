13-year-old facing assault, weapons charges following incident at Brantford cinema

A Brantford 13-year-old is facing three charges in connection with a disturbance at a theatre in the city’s northwest end on the weekend.
Police say a boy brandished a knife and verbally threatened a 37-year-old man at Galaxy Cinema on King George Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“The knife was observed being handled recklessly by the accused who was reported to have waved it towards the victim and multiple persons within the premise,” a Brantford Police (BPS) spokesperson said in a release.
“A toy gun was also utilized and observed during the disturbance. No physical injuries were reported.”
Investigators believe the teen was a part of a group of four who fled the theatre when a call was made to BPS.
The accused was identified and arrested Sunday and faces offences tied to assault with a weapon and causing a disturbance.
