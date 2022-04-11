Boy, 12, dies in drowning after falling into N.B. stream, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old New Brunswick boy died after accidentally drowning in a creek on Sunday.

Edmundston police say the child fell into a stream near Principale Street in Saint-Basile just before 3 p.m.

According to police, emergency services received a call around that time that one child was injured after falling in, and that another boy was missing.

After a 10-minute search, the missing boy was found “lodged against the ice of Mastic Creek,” a police statement says.

He was pronounced dead in the late afternoon.

The other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time, but police confirm it was accidental,” a statement says.

In the release, police say “it is very dangerous to venture near waterways at this time of year.”