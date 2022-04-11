Waterloo police charge 2 men after window of moving car shattered

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged two men in connection with a recent incident in Waterloo in which the driver’s side window of a moving vehicle was shattered.

The incident occurred last Thursday near Albert Street and Bricker Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to police.

Police say the vehicle was headed northbound on Albert Street when the driver’s side window shattered.

Police later determined the damage was caused by a circular projectile, likely fired from a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested two 18-year-old men from Waterloo over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, in connection with the incident. They are each facing charges of mischief under $5,000, mischief endangering life and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.