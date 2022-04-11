Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police charge 2 men after window of moving car shattered

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 9:46 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged two men in connection with a recent incident in Waterloo in which the driver’s side window of a moving vehicle was shattered.

The incident occurred last Thursday near Albert Street and Bricker Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to police.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate after driver’s side window of moving vehicle shatters

Police say the vehicle was headed northbound on Albert Street when the driver’s side window shattered.

Trending Stories

Police later determined the damage was caused by a circular projectile, likely fired from a pellet gun.

Read more: Teen facing weapons charge after incident at Cambridge plaza: police

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested two 18-year-old men from Waterloo over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, in connection with the incident. They are each facing charges of mischief under $5,000, mischief endangering life and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo shooting tagWaterloo man arrested tagAlbert Street Waterloo tagBricker Avenue Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers