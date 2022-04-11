Menu

Fire

Woman taken to hospital after fire at building in North York

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 8:59 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto Fire Services says a woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a high-rise building in North York early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Fallstaff Avenue, near Jane Street, at around 6:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said the fire was on the 19th floor and several tenants were sheltering in place, some on their balconies.

Read more: Around 50 firefighters respond to blaze at home in Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics said one woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been put out and crews were at the scene clearing smoke from the building, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not known how the fire started.

 

