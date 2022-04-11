Woman taken to hospital after fire at building in North York

Toronto Fire Services says a woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a high-rise building in North York early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Fallstaff Avenue, near Jane Street, at around 6:45 a.m.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said the fire was on the 19th floor and several tenants were sheltering in place, some on their balconies.
Toronto paramedics said one woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has been put out and crews were at the scene clearing smoke from the building, officials said.
It is not known how the fire started.
